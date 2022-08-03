 
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur’s reaction to paparazzi photos

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview revealed her son Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview revealed that her son Taimur Ali Khan regularly asks her why the paparazzi clicks his pictures.

Talking to India Today, Kareena shared that while Taimur understands why his parents get photographed so often, he fails to understand why the paparazzi click his photos.

As per Kareena: “I am like 'ya, ok, fine, whatever'. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don't bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don't understand what the reason is why they would want to photograph him.”

She then shared: “Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me 'Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not'. He understands that. And I don't know why people don't.”

Kareena added: “He (Taimur) said, 'I am not famous' and I said 'Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.' He knows that. And people should know that.”

Five-year old Taimur has been spotted numerous times asking paparazzi to not click his pictures, and Kareena also previously shared that husband Saif Ali Khan is also not very comfortable of paparazzi following him.

