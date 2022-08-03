 
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with her stylish appearance: See

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence set fashion goals as she stepped out in a stylish look on Tuesday when she took a relaxing walk through the West Village in Manhattan.

The 31-year-old Oscar winner has been looking amazing since giving birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37 was spotted looking absolutely breathtaking in long blond hair, which cascaded elegantly down her shoulders.

Jennifer rocked a maxi dress that hugged her curves and reached down just above her ankles. 

However, the look was apparently a popular one with Jennifer, who appeared to have worn the exact same dress on Saturday.

The sighting came after the actor was spotted out on a lunch date in the West Village with the acclaimed French director Leos Carax.


