 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

JoJo Siwa’s mom slams Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It’s all about how you treat people’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

JoJo Siwas mom dished out the truth about what actually happened between JoJo and Candace Cameron Bure
JoJo Siwa's mom dished out the truth about what actually happened between JoJo and Candace Cameron Bure

Jojo Siwa's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, appeared to call out Candace Cameron Bure for her attitude with her daughter amid an ongoing feud between Candace and JoJo after the latter called her the 'rudest celeb'.

The former dance teacher, 47, took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share a clip from a previous episode of her Success With Jess podcast in which she opened up about JoJo’s run-in with Bure, 46.

“I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version,” Jessalynn captioned the post.

“At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people.”

The entrepreneur recalled attending a premiere for Fuller House with JoJo in Los Angeles.

“It was kind of crowded because it wasn’t a huge theater where they had a lot of people,” she continued.

“Then JoJo ran into DJ and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?’ And she was like, ‘Not now. Maybe later.’ Word for word — ‘Not now, maybe later.’”

“I go, ‘If she even asks you for a picture, please say: not now, maybe later,'” Jessalynn recalled joking to her daughter.

“Candace just couldn’t be bothered. … I do not know what was going on, but it is funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that? And it is hard to be a celebrity, I will give that to you. But that was so long ago — I can’t even tell you — and I still remember it.”

Watch the full podcast here:



More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton 'worried' about exposing George, Charlotte and Louis to public

Kate Middleton 'worried' about exposing George, Charlotte and Louis to public
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship taking surprising new turn

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship taking surprising new turn
Taylor Swift is working on new album-spills source

Taylor Swift is working on new album-spills source
Lindsay Lohan steps outside in style with hubby Bader Shammas in NYC

Lindsay Lohan steps outside in style with hubby Bader Shammas in NYC
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson restless to meet each other, saying 'the distance has been hard'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson restless to meet each other, saying 'the distance has been hard'
Kim Kardashian shares a warm hug with daughter North West after art class in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian shares a warm hug with daughter North West after art class in Los Angeles
Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram

Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram
Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day

Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Netflix ‘dilemma’ as ‘intense problems ‘loom’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Netflix ‘dilemma’ as ‘intense problems ‘loom’
Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’
Amber Heard’s therapist bashes Johnny Depp for ‘kicking her in fights’

Amber Heard’s therapist bashes Johnny Depp for ‘kicking her in fights’
Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all