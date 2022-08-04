Selena Gomez flaunts her enviable physique as she enjoys beach day with Italian film producer

 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Selena Gomez put her enviable figure on display in a black swimsuit as she soaked up the sun on a lavish yacht in Italy with film producer Andrea Iervolino on Wednesday.

Selena was spotted getting close with the film producer Iervolino on a sun-soaked yacht trip in Positano... after the pair were first linked three years ago.

The 30-year-old singer was seen sunbathing on the deck of the yacht, enjoying a quick swim in the sea and enjoying a fun ride on an inflatable with her group of friends during the fun-filled day out.

The actress was seen chatting and larking around with Italian producer Andrea as he held her hands and helped her into the ocean for a swim as she sat on the side of the boat.

Selena worked with the filmmaker, 34, for the 2016 film In Dubious Battle and in 2019, she was spotted hanging out with him in Italy during a birthday trip, before they were again sighted together last year.

