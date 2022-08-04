I AM A KILLER season 3 coming to Netflix: Everything to know

Netflix’s documentary series I AM A KILLER is coming to your screens soon, following news of he release of its trailer for season 3.

Netflix and Crime+Investigation UK documentary series I AM A KILLER is based on the interviews of death row inmates who recall their crimes and reflect on how their actions destroyed lives, including their own.



The series is produced by Danny Tipping, alongside Ned Parker. Danny is also the writer of the book I AM A KILLER which was published last year.

I AM A KILLER includes two seasons having 10 episodes in each. The first season was aired on August 3, 2018, while the second season premiered on January 31st 2020.

Each episode of the series depicts the story of a different death row inmate who has been found guilty and provides insight into their experiences as prisoners.

Season 3 of the show is expected to be officially released on August 30 2020.

