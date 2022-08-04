 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

I AM A KILLER season 3 coming to Netflix: Everything to know

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

I AM A KILLER season 3 coming to Netflix: Everything to know
I AM A KILLER season 3 coming to Netflix: Everything to know

Netflix’s documentary series I AM A KILLER  is coming to your screens soon, following news of he release of its trailer for season 3.

Netflix and Crime+Investigation UK documentary series I AM A KILLER is based on the interviews of death row inmates who recall their crimes and reflect on how their actions destroyed lives, including their own.

The series is produced by Danny Tipping, alongside Ned Parker. Danny is also the writer of the book I AM A KILLER which was published last year.

I AM A KILLER includes two seasons having 10 episodes in each. The first season was aired on August 3, 2018, while the second season premiered on January 31st 2020.

Each episode of the series depicts the story of a different death row inmate who has been found guilty and provides insight into their experiences as prisoners.

Season 3 of the show is expected to be officially released on August 30 2020. 

Watch the trailer:



More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s psychologist receives death threats post-defamation trial

Amber Heard’s psychologist receives death threats post-defamation trial
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky keeping low profile to enjoy family life with son: Insider

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky keeping low profile to enjoy family life with son: Insider
Neil Gaiman opens up on how his fans ‘mess up’ at book signing event

Neil Gaiman opens up on how his fans ‘mess up’ at book signing event
Prince Charles’ close pal accused of turning small village into ‘ghost town’

Prince Charles’ close pal accused of turning small village into ‘ghost town’
Harry Styles wins hearts over THIS ‘magical moment’ during Portugal concert

Harry Styles wins hearts over THIS ‘magical moment’ during Portugal concert
Meghan Markle’s birthday campaign dubbed ‘a bit of a bust’

Meghan Markle’s birthday campaign dubbed ‘a bit of a bust’
Demi Lovato subtly slams ex Wilmer Valderrama over age gap in latest song

Demi Lovato subtly slams ex Wilmer Valderrama over age gap in latest song
Meghan Markle asked fans to 'stop gossiping' as 'unusual' birthday present

Meghan Markle asked fans to 'stop gossiping' as 'unusual' birthday present
Kate Middleton ditches rift to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday: Photo

Kate Middleton ditches rift to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday: Photo
Johnny Depp's ‘darker side’ in unsealed court docs has fans ‘speechless’

Johnny Depp's ‘darker side’ in unsealed court docs has fans ‘speechless’
Queen proud of Prince William but snubs Prince Harry in shock message

Queen proud of Prince William but snubs Prince Harry in shock message
Britney Spears claims Catholic church refused to host her wedding, but church says otherwise

Britney Spears claims Catholic church refused to host her wedding, but church says otherwise

Latest

view all