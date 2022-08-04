 
Britney Spears claims Catholic church refused to host her wedding, but church says otherwise

Queen of pop Britney Spears recently made a shocking claim that a catholic church in Los Angeles denied her request to get marry her now husband Sam Asghari.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the Toxic singer, 40, criticized the St. Monica Church, where she initially wanted to have her wedding, but couldn’t due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Gimme More singer didn’t reveal the name or location of the church in her post, she wrote, “This is where I originally wanted to get married,” and posted a picture of the church.

“I wanted to go every Sunday…it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID !!!!,” she added.

She claimed that she still couldn’t have her dreamy ceremony at the church, years later, because she wasn’t fully Catholic. “Isn’t church supposed to be open to all?” she said.

But now, the church clapped back at the singer for her false allegations and said she never contacted them about a wedding.

An unnamed representative from the church told TMZ that upon checking their records, she ‘never’ personally visited the church or inquired about having the wedding there.

They also noted that it was a requirement for ‘at least’ one spouse to be Catholic since it was a ‘ground rule’ across the board.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June at their home in Los Angeles, California.

