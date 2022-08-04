 
Demi Lovato subtly slams ex Wilmer Valderrama over age gap in latest song

Demi Lovato seemingly threw shade on her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Vaderrama in new breakup song, 29, over their shocking age-gap relationship.

The former flames dated after the Disney alum turned 18 in 2010 and the That '70s Show actor was 29 and now the singer’s slamming her ex for dating her as a teenager.

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time,” the Heart Attack hit-maker sings. “Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

“Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent / what the f**k's consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn't stop you,” the 29-year-old croons.

Lovato, who recently resumed using she/her pronouns, dated the now 42-year-old actor from 2010 to 2016.

After Vaderrama engagement to Amanda Pacheco, Lovato talked about her breakup in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2020.

The singer said at the time that they are “not in each other's lives” and “haven't spoken in a long time,” adding that she needed to learn to be okay on her own.

“When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself,” Lovato added.

In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, Lovato recollected the first meeting she had with the actor, saying, “[When] I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like 'I love this man' and 'I have to have him.’”

“But I was only 17, so he was like, 'Get away from me,’” she said while adding that once she turned 18, the duo started dating.

“I think it was love at first sight, and I don't really believe in that, but I believe that it happened,” Lovato confessed.

