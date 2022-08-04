 
entertainment
Meghan Markle's 'public humiliation' by Netflix will 'fuel' her

Meghan Markle will only be fuelled by the Netflix cancelling her series titled Pearl, claimed a royal expert.

Commentator Kinsey Schofield told Daily Star that the Suits alum’s cancelled project will be ‘gasoline’ for the actor, encouraging her it to incorporate it elsewhere.

"I honestly believe that this was a better year for Meghan than last year,” the expert said.

"They've got two babies running around the kitchen now, it seems they are making an effort to reconcile with the royal family, Harry is doing a lot of things that she is proud of.

"Last year was hard and it was ugly but this year they have had some wins - especially in the courtroom,” Kinsey said.

"Pearl was a public humiliation but that's gasoline to Meghan. She'll take it elsewhere. She will get it made. Rejection fuels her."

"The Sussexes's circle remains small so I don't think we would see them rent out an airplane hanger with a live performance by Michael Bublé.

“Maybe Prince Harry would gift her a new piece of jewellery that is somehow related to their babies. Their birthstones or initials,” the expert added.

