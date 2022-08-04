‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt reveals his hilarious new nickname

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is busy promoting his latest released action-packed film Bullet Train.

While the latest action flick is pulling into its final stop – the cinemas - after its release in the U.K. on August 3, Pitt made his much-awaited appearance on the Ozzy Man’s show.

On Wednesday, the Fight Club star, 58, revealed his knowledge of Australian slangs during an interview with Ethan Marrell, better known as Ozzy Man.

In the video posted to YouTube, Ozzy Man also gave Pitt a hilarious nickname as well after he tested Pitt and the movie's director David Leitch's knowledge on Aussie phrases.

Surprisingly, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor correctly defined fair dinkum as 'being honest' and arking up as 'acting up.'

He also guessed a ‘skullet’ to be a 'shaved mullet' and being in the state of a cactus as 'being dead'.





During the interview, Ethan also gave David and Pitt new Australian nicknames. 'From this point onwards fellows, I would like to give you your Australian nicknames, so you'll be known as Davo and Pittzy,' he said.



Meanwhile, Pitt’s action-packed flick will hit the theatres globally on August 5.