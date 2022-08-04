 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

William’s ban on Diana’s Panorama interview is ‘silencing’ her voice

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

FileFootage

Royal author shared that Prince William banning Princess Diana’s bombshell 1995 BBC Panorama interview will 'silence' her voice one again.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie, in his column for Yahoo! News, expressed the late Princess of Wales is being silenced once by the Duke of Cambridge and ‘the Firm’.

"Princess Diana rarely got the chance to tell her own story," he weighed in on Diana’s willingness to take part in the interview.

"Three years later...Diana chose to speak out herself, finally opening up to BBC's Panorama. It was raw, real and the most watched interview of all time in UK history," he continued.

"Diana's decision to do a televised sit-down was rooted in a deep desire to be heard and finally dispel many of the false narratives told in the press,” he added.

"Without being able to hear Diana's own words again, I fear we may be about to enter what could potentially lead to the slow rewriting of her life," he wrote.

"Diana fought for much of her royal life to share her side of the story and be better understood.

"She put everything on the line, and her braveness has inspired millions around the world. Sadly now, her voice has been silenced once again,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival
Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’

Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’
Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab
Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process

Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process
Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’

Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’
Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking the Queen’ with ‘publicity stunt!’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking the Queen’ with ‘publicity stunt!’
Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?

Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?
Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen

Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen
‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt reveals his hilarious new nickname

‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt reveals his hilarious new nickname
Beyoncé comes back more vile than ever, claims Fox News anchor

Beyoncé comes back more vile than ever, claims Fox News anchor

Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

Latest

view all