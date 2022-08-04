 
Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Kim Kardashian has just taken to Instagram on Wednesday to show off all the work that goes into achieving her perfectly taut tummy.

The reality TV star, 41, showed off a close-up snap of her red abs while getting a laser procedure to 'tighten' her stomach, and though she called the procedure a 'game changer,' she did admit that it's 'painful.'

“This is a game changer!!! I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach at @DrGhavami’s spa,” she wrote in white lettering over the snapshot. “I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!” Kim captioned the snapshot.

Kim’s post about her skin tightening treatment and body composition test came just days after she came clean about how much her looks mean to her.

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she admitted to Allure for their August 2022 cover story. “I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet.”

For those unversed, a morpheus treatment involves a device that uses microneedles to create tiny little injuries in the areas treated, which prompts the body to manufacture new collagen and elastin.

This procedure is said to typically cost between $900-$1,2000 per session depending on the size and amount of areas being treated.

