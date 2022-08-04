Meghan Markle snubbed by a military man on her wedding day

Meghan Markle, who tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, reportedly struggled with her wedding dress after a military escort refused to help her.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed Meghan appeared to struggle with her dress as she exited her car upon arrival.



Footage from the wedding reportedly shows Meghan's veil had become twisted in the vehicle. An aide and dress designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy rushed to assist Meghan.

However, a military man who was tasked with opening the car door for Meghan did not offer his help over an incident the previous day.

Prince Harry's sweetheart had allegedly been rude to the cop who refused to help the former Suits star.



Bower, on the Mirror's Pod Save the Queen podcast, claimed: "A military man told me an extraordinary story about Meghan when she arrived at the wedding at Windsor Castle on that glorious day in 2018.



"You see her get out of the car unaccompanied and she has problems with the train of her dress and the army officer doesn't step forward to help her.

"And the reason is, is the day before in the rehearsal, she had been very rude to him so he thought 'well I'm not going to help you today'.

"I didn't get the story from him but a fellow officer of his, who explained what had happened."

Bower also claimed Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle told him the Duchess barely knew the Hollywood A-listers who attended her wedding to Prince Harry.