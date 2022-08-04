 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle snubbed by a military man on her wedding day

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Meghan Markle snubbed by a military man on her wedding day

Meghan Markle, who tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, reportedly struggled with her wedding dress after a military escort refused to help her.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed Meghan appeared to struggle with her dress as she exited her car upon arrival.

Footage from the wedding reportedly shows Meghan's veil had become twisted in the vehicle. An aide and dress designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy rushed to assist Meghan.

However, a military man who was tasked with opening the car door for Meghan did not offer his help over an incident the previous day.

Prince Harry's sweetheart had allegedly been rude to the cop who refused to help the former Suits star.

 Bower, on the Mirror's Pod Save the Queen podcast, claimed: "A military man told me an extraordinary story about Meghan when she arrived at the wedding at Windsor Castle on that glorious day in 2018.

"You see her get out of the car unaccompanied and she has problems with the train of her dress and the army officer doesn't step forward to help her.

"And the reason is, is the day before in the rehearsal, she had been very rude to him so he thought 'well I'm not going to help you today'.

"I didn't get the story from him but a fellow officer of his, who explained what had happened."

Bower also claimed Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle told him the Duchess barely knew the Hollywood A-listers who attended her wedding to Prince Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation case: Unsealed documents breaking the internet

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation case: Unsealed documents breaking the internet
Meghan Markle likely to return to acting

Meghan Markle likely to return to acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't last long without royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't last long without royal family
Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’

Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’
Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival
Meghan Markle's 'nod to Wallis Simpson' on wedding day irked royal fans

Meghan Markle's 'nod to Wallis Simpson' on wedding day irked royal fans
Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’

Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’
Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab
Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process

Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process
Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’

Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’
Prince Harry ‘didn’t stand a chance’ against Meghan Markle: ‘He's plagued'

Prince Harry ‘didn’t stand a chance’ against Meghan Markle: ‘He's plagued'
Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Latest

view all