Meghan Markle's birthday once again stirs debate about her 'actual age'

Thousands of people including Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday sent birthday greetings to Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 41st birthday with her husband and two children.

But her birthday once again stirred a debate about her age in the UK where royal fans didn't seem to like Kate and William's birthday wish to the former American actress.

Senior journalist Richard Eden took a dig at royal correspondent and Meghan's friend Omid Scobie on Twitter. "Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex who is 41 today or as Omid Scobie would put it, 31."

Responding to his tweet a user wrote, "I swear she doesn't look a day over 44."

Many people in UK believe that the Duchess of Sussex hides her actual age and she is much older than Harry.