 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan to face 'seven-year' trouble with Harry, wants 'renewed honeymoon period'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Meghan to face seven-year trouble with Harry, wants renewed honeymoon period

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to experience a tough phase in their marriage, says astrologer.

In a conversation with Express.co.uk, Jessica Adams touches upon the compatibility of the Sussex couple.

Speaking of Harry, Ms Adams said: "He will always be drawn to complicated relationships and expect intrigue, in-laws, drama and jealousy to be part of the mix - it provides the passion."

As for Duchess Meghan, who has a "strongly Libran chart", she thrives off her relationship with Prince Harry.

Jessica claimed: "She can never be alone for long and thrives on duets, but also on duels.

"It suits her nature to have herself and Harry against the world; it actually strengthens the marriage."

"The biggest test of her bond with Harry comes from March 2027 to April 2035.

"It's a variation of a seven-year itch and takes seven or eight years of willpower, if they're going to make it" since Meghan was "born for courtship and needs a constantly renewed honeymoon period – all the time"

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat dishes on her new shaved head’ look

Doja Cat dishes on her new shaved head’ look
Inside Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt’s dating life after Angelina Jolie split

Inside Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt’s dating life after Angelina Jolie split
Wendy Williams marries an officer amid financial instability?

Wendy Williams marries an officer amid financial instability?
Prince William trends on social media amid cheating rumours

Prince William trends on social media amid cheating rumours
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck reportedly stole song lyrics from prisoner's poem

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck reportedly stole song lyrics from prisoner's poem
Meghan Markle ‘plagued’ with fears about Prince Harry’s priorities

Meghan Markle ‘plagued’ with fears about Prince Harry’s priorities
Amber Heard’s risqué L.A. parties details leave internet in shock: Deets inside

Amber Heard’s risqué L.A. parties details leave internet in shock: Deets inside
Why Prince William, Prince Charles wished Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday?

Why Prince William, Prince Charles wished Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday?
Brad Pitt shares valuable life lessons for ‘Bullet Train’ costar Bad Bunny

Brad Pitt shares valuable life lessons for ‘Bullet Train’ costar Bad Bunny

Zoe Saldaña claps back at Warner Bros over Batgirl’s cancellation: Photo

Zoe Saldaña claps back at Warner Bros over Batgirl’s cancellation: Photo
Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur

Latest

view all