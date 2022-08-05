 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Johnny Depp might go to jail for stealing?

Johnny Depp has been accused of having stolen poem lyrics from a prisoner.

This revelation has been made by Bruce Jackson, the father of music and intellectual property law attorney Michael Lee Jackson.

Bruce Jackson, the father of music and intellectual property law attorney, Michael Lee Jackson, made this shocking comparison and brought it to public knowledge.

The allegedly plagiarized piece is Hobo Ben, which appeared, “word for word” and “almost verbatim” in Johnny Depp and Jack Beck’s spoken-word song.

The song’s lines were uttered in1964 by Slim Wilson, a convicted murderer and robber.

Bruce started by showcasing the similarities, side-by-side and told Rolling Stone, “The only two lines I could find in the whole piece that [Depp and Beck] contributed are ‘Big time [expletive] and ‘Bust it down to my level’.”

“Everything else is from Slim’s performance in my book. I’ve never encountered anything like this. I’ve been publishing stuff for 50 years, and this is the first time anybody has just ripped something off and put his own name on it.”

His son also offered some insight and admitted, “They do not reflect the actual authorship of those lyrics.”

“It’s just not plausible, in my opinion, that Johnny Depp or anybody else could have sat down and crafted those lyrics without almost wholly taking them from some version of my father’s recording and/or book where they appeared.”

