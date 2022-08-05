 
Doja Cat dishes on her new shaved head’ look

Doja Cat recently opened up on why she chopped off her hair during Instagram Live on Thursday.

The Grammy Award winner mentioned that she “never liked having hair” and that’s why she had no choice but to get rid of it. She even went on to shave her eyebrows for her new look.

During live session, the 26-year-old explained, “I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your (expletive) head.”

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” said the Woman hit-maker.

Nevertheless, the Kiss Me More crooner noted, “I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I've ever been like, 'This is cool. I just do not like to have hair.”

The singer also recalled wearing wigs while doing intense work out, and even confessed that it would “start sliding and peeling off her head”.

“I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp,” she added.

Meanwhile, the songstress told her 24.1 million followers that she’s happy with her “shaved look”. 

