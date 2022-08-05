 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’
Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, got candid about her grandchildren's use of mobile phones and social media.

During her conversation with Daily Mail, the future Queen Consort said, “Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner."

“Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [to eat]. Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them," she told the publication.

“Social media can achieve a lot of good, but then you have the nightmare of children going on and seeing things they don’t understand,” she continued.

“And then they can’t have a conversation or look you in the face. I am always saying: ‘Stop it and look up at me [to her grandchildren]!’,” Camilla added. “It’s a nightmare. It makes me quite cross!”

Meanwhile, a royal commentator, Daniela Elser recently claimed that Princess Charlotte’s Lionesses video with Prince William for the Euro 2022 shows that a line between private and public for royal children has been blurred.

Writing in New Zealand Heard, the expert said that the 7-year-old’s “staring down the barrel of a totally new sort of royal childhood.”

More From Entertainment:

Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview

Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview
Queen approves of Prince William breaking royal protocol like Diana?

Queen approves of Prince William breaking royal protocol like Diana?
Salma Hayek believes Angelina Jolie ‘probably the best director’

Salma Hayek believes Angelina Jolie ‘probably the best director’
Harry invited Diana’s friends to know about her failed marriage with Charles

Harry invited Diana’s friends to know about her failed marriage with Charles
Sofia Vergara shares 'greetings from magic city’:see

Sofia Vergara shares 'greetings from magic city’:see
Harry Styles spent hours in makeup room before filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles spent hours in makeup room before filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Melanie Lynskey opens up about body-shaming on sets of Coyote Ugly

Melanie Lynskey opens up about body-shaming on sets of Coyote Ugly
Is Tom Cruise bidding farewell to ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise? Director reacts

Is Tom Cruise bidding farewell to ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise? Director reacts

Prince William, not Queen, is ‘real King of people’s hearts’

Prince William, not Queen, is ‘real King of people’s hearts’
Kylie Jenner looks like a vision in black dress

Kylie Jenner looks like a vision in black dress
Naomi Judd’s daughter Wynonna feels disheartened by her late mother’s will

Naomi Judd’s daughter Wynonna feels disheartened by her late mother’s will
Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy

Latest

view all