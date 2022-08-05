Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, got candid about her grandchildren's use of mobile phones and social media.

During her conversation with Daily Mail, the future Queen Consort said, “Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner."

“Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [to eat]. Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them," she told the publication.

“Social media can achieve a lot of good, but then you have the nightmare of children going on and seeing things they don’t understand,” she continued.

“And then they can’t have a conversation or look you in the face. I am always saying: ‘Stop it and look up at me [to her grandchildren]!’,” Camilla added. “It’s a nightmare. It makes me quite cross!”

Meanwhile, a royal commentator, Daniela Elser recently claimed that Princess Charlotte’s Lionesses video with Prince William for the Euro 2022 shows that a line between private and public for royal children has been blurred.

Writing in New Zealand Heard, the expert said that the 7-year-old’s “staring down the barrel of a totally new sort of royal childhood.”