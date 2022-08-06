Aamir Khan is in no rush to release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on OTT

 
Saturday Aug 06 2022
Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Aamir Khan has completely disapproved the idea of releasing his film Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT anytime soon, reported Zoom TV.

Even though most of the films are streamed on OTT soon after they get released in the cinemas these days, Aamir is not in favour of the practice.

The Dangal actor reported said: “One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theatres has reduced because the films come on OTT right after they come in theatres, they come on OTT very fast.”

Aamir further added: “So I have always tried to keep a 6-month gap for my films. I don’t know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6-month gap. So that’s what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that.”

The actor is nowadays trending all over social media in anticipation of the film’s release.

Laal Sing Chaddha is all set to be released in theatres on August 11 and stars Kareena Kapoor, Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh alongside Aamir.

