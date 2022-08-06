 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

It's a boy! Khloé Kardashian welcomes second baby with Tristan Thompson

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Its a boy! Khloé Kardashian welcomes second baby with Tristan Thompson
It's a boy! Khloé Kardashian welcomes second baby with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is a mommy of two!

The 37-year-old multi hyphenate has welcome her second baby via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. 

Seven months after their latest breakup, the reality TV star has welcomed a baby boy with the NBA player. The couple also shares a four-year-old baby girl, True Thompson.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a source earlier told Page Six.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.

Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 after the latter was accused of cheating.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian was 'exhausted' by Pete Davidson demands, she is 41!

Kim Kardashian was 'exhausted' by Pete Davidson demands, she is 41!
Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Objections raised over James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

Objections raised over James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'
Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt
Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress
Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'

Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'
Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react

Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids
Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’

Latest

view all