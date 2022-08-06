Netflix: Is season 7 last of Riverdale ?

Riverdale is saying goodbye to fans in season six with its last episode that aired on July 31. But they are already gearing up for season 7 and its shoot.

Riverdale is a ride which has taken viewers on a mysterious journey of chaotic twists and turns ranging from serial killers to cult leaders, and more recently, superheroes too.



Although fans believe the series has "gone off the rails" over the seasons, with its rather twisted and chaotic plot, fans are already gushing about season 7 which is expected to release in 2023.

Riverdale is an American teen drama series based on the characters of Archie comics.

The drama is based on a story of four high school teenagers, who unfold the dark secrets of a seemingly innocent town called Riverdale and also solve the murder mystery of their classmate.





Cast:

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews)

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)

Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl)





Where we ended in season 6:

*SPOILERS* The sixth season of Riverdale was the most peculiar, going in a supernatural direction by introducing a Rivervale multiverse.

Featuring an appearance by Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Kiernan Shipka), and a vicious new villain named Percival Pickens as well as time travel, ties to the main characters, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Cheryl and Jughead, developing superpowers.





Expectations from Season 7:

After years since its premiere Riverdale season, 7 will be it's last, allowing viewers to still prepare for a truly emotional goodbye.

While sharing updates of last season Mark Pedowitz, CEO of The CW Television Network revealed that ''I'm really excited about Season 7. And though it is not what I originally imagined, it's kind of perfect.''



Season 7 of the show will be premiering in 2023.

