Victoria Beckham sends love to Geri Horner on 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham has extended love and sweet wishes to her friend Geri Horner on 50th birthday.



The singer and fashion designer took to her Instagram stories and shared a sweet photo with friend and former Spice Girl star Geri Horner to wish her a very happy birthday.

Victoria said, “Happy birthday @therealgerihalliwell.”

She continued, “Hope you have the best day!! Kisses.”

This is Victoria’s first post hours after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz apparently broke her silence on family feud with her.

According to the Page Six, there’s a full-on cold war between Victoria and Nicola Peltz.

The report further says, “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”