Saturday Aug 06 2022
New documentary on Princess Diana to unveil never-before-heard details of her death

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Princess Diana and the heartbreaking circumstances of her unfortunate death are being revisited in the upcoming, new docuseries, The Diana Investigations, on Discovery+ this month.

On Friday, the trailer of the four-part series was released online and gave a glimpse of the impact of press coverage around the shocking car accident that claimed the lives of Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul.


The documentary also features interviews of the French and British key players who investigated the 1997 car crash - providing new insights and questions about whether Diana's death was truly accidental.

"This is about lies," one investigator tells the camera, holding a newspaper in his hand. "It's not the truth. This isn't the truth."

Jason Sarlanis, Discovery+'s President of Crime and Investigative Content told the media outlet, “Princess Diana's shocking death was a tragedy that devastated the globe and that's the reason decades later we are all still so invested in understanding how and why this happened.”

"We wanted to revisit this moment in time to provide new insight as we approach the 25th anniversary," he added. 

