Saturday Aug 06 2022
Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2' deemed a ‘joke’: ‘Margot Robbie is insulted’

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Lady Gaga getting to play the character of Harley Quinn in the sequel of Joker instead of Margot Robbie has been deemed "a joke."

The Barbie star, who has played the iconic character in several movies including the Suicide Squad, is reportedly not happy after the House of Gucci actor bagged the lead role in Joker: Folie à deux.

A source close to the actor told OK! Magazine, “Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke.”

“Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” the insider added.

“Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” the source continued. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting someone who get the most press attention."

This comes after the Gaga confirmed on her Instagram account that she will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the Todd Phillips directorial.

The much anticipated thriller will hit the cinemas on 24th October 2022.



