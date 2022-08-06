 
Saturday Aug 06 2022
BTS announces brand new comeback concert with complete lineup

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

BTS has recently been announced ambassadors of World Expo 2030 Busan and are coming back with a full group concert that is reported to be free of charge.

BTS will be performing in Busan in mid-October, in order to inform the world of their new appointment as Busan's Expo Global ambassadors, ALLKPOP reports.

The BTS concert will attract a large audience of 100,000 and is expected to be the biggest event held in Busan, as per ALLKPOP.

Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Samrak Ecological Park, and Busan North Port are said to be the potential venues for the event, sources from Pinkvilla reveal.

A global stream is also reportedly in the works as BTS ARMYs around the world can tune into the concert.

The concert is going to be the very first since BTS's announcement that the group will be taking time for themselves, and for solo projects.

