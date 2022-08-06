 
Saturday Aug 06 2022
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller cut casual figures for workout

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller cut cute, casual figures while making a rare sighting together on Thursday.

The 13 Going on 30 star, 50, and the CaliGroup CEO, who have been dating for over four years but have only been pictured together a handful of times, were spotted leaving a workout in Los Angeles.

The Adam Project performer donned a high-necked black tank top.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
She showcased her trim legs in black and gray camouflage leggings and sported black and white sneakers.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Meanwhile, John donned a light gray t-shirt that displayed his toned biceps as he opened the door to his beau's black BMW.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Jennifer has been dating the divorced father of two since 2018. The pair split up for a while in 2020 but later reconciled.


