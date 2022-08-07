What’s for August 12 on Netflix: two new arrivals expected

Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers with new and amazing movies and shows this August.

'The Musical' is set to be released on August 12. This movie based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008:

The Musical is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

A Model Family

In this crime thriller, a man named Dong-ha who’s on the verge of bankruptcy and divorce stumbles across a dead man’s money. Of course, it’s a windfall that’s tied to a criminal organization.

The man comes to realize that the only way out of his current jam is by agreeing to work as a drug courier.

