Sunday Aug 07 2022
Kim Kardashian looking for love in 'younger men': 'Don't be surprised'

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Kim Kardashian is not looking to take back Kanye West, reveals insider.

Amid rumours of Kanye making efforts to win his ex-wife back, a source declares Kim has all intentions to do otherwise.

The insider told The Sun this week: “Kim has so far simply focused on Ye being the best dad.

"She will always adore Kanye and value him as a father to their children, but it will take a huge effort from him to win her back.

“He doesn’t think it’s impossible. In recent weeks they have been getting on very well.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Kim says she is currently looking for a new boyfriend: “She is unlikely to change her mind about the divorce.

“They’ve cracked co-parenting and are making it work for them, so she doesn’t want to rock the boat.

“Kim is feeling more in control of her life than ever before.

"She’s in the driving seat and enjoying herself after working hard for a decade.

"Don’t be surprised if she steps out with another younger man.”

