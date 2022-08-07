 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
Nicola Peltz’s father comes to rescue her amid rift with Victoria Beckham

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Nicola Peltz's billionaire father Nelson Peltz has seemingly come to rescue his daughter amid feud with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham months after wedding with Brooklyn.

Nicola, 27 who tied the knot to Brooklyn Beckham in April, turned to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet photo with her father.

In the picture, Nelson can be seen hugging the daughter.

Nicola wrote in the caption, “Thank you for always having my back, I love you so much dad.”

The apparent father-daughter reunion happened a day after Nicola seemingly opened up about her rift with mother-in-law in a cryptic post.

In the caption of the picture, Brooklyn’s sweetheart says, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.” 


