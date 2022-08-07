 
Meghan Markle ‘battling’ Prince Harry over Prince William: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at constant odd over Prince William and his birthday invite at Windsor, or Sandringham, for Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator Neil Sean issued this claim on his personal YouTube channel.

There, he claimed, "It does appear that there's a bit of shall we say friction between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle according to a very good source, and as ever we have to say allegedly."

"But according to that good source, Meghan Markle is not keen at all to go back into a room, some might say a hornet's nest of which she did her own stirring, to spend an evening, afternoon, day, whatever that might be celebrating someone who clearly has got issues with her and likewise vice versa."

While addressing the need to attend, Mr Sean explained, "Prince Harry of course now 18 months, two years down the line is probably looking back at his life and thinking to himself, 'this is something I truly do want to celebrate, he is my brother', and they were good and close."

'Malleable' Prince Harry letting 'American' Meghan 'imprint radical mindset' in memoir

Kim Kardashian asked to reveal 'real boyfriend' behind Pete Davidson sham

Britney Spears heartbreak as son have decided 'not seeing her right now'

Kim Kardashian looking for love in 'younger men': 'Don't be surprised'

Angelina Jolie 'won't rest' until all kids are adults in Brad Pitt custody battle

Kanye West driving to 'win back' Kim Kardashian after Pete Davidson rebound

Tyler Perry criticised for calling Meghan Markle princess

Anne Heche remains in hospital after car accident

Hugh Jackman mourns death of his beloved dog

Will Smith's daughter justifies dad's attack on Chris Rock

