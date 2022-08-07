 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
Upcoming Netflix K-movies, K-Dramas to watch August 2022

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

With the arrival of August, Netflix is in the full swing to offer its audience a variety of new K-movies and K-dramas. 

Here’s your ongoing preview for all of the K-movies and K-dramas coming to Netflix in August 2022.


1. Carter (K-Movie)

The action thriller Carter is all set to make your adrenaline reach its maximum level. 

In this movie, an amnesiac agent is thrown into the middle of a mysterious mission, all while trying to figure out his identity and the reason behind why a mysterious voice in his ear calls him 'Carter'.

Even with none of his memories intact, Agent Carter wakes up one day in a motel room and just follows the order to join an explosive mission.


Watch the trailer:



2. Seoul Vibe (K-Movie)

One of the most captivating visuals of the summer, Moon Hyun Sung appears to have crafted an exciting crime thriller.

The movie revolves around the days leading up to the opening of the 1988 Summer Olympics, where the drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team receive an offer they can’t refuse, to dismantle a money laundering ring, and end up becoming mired in a VIP slush fund investigation.


Watch the trailer:


3. A Model Family (K-Drama)

This thriller family drama directed by Kim Jin Woo is all set to hit the screens and is expected to be popular among subscribers.

It tells the tale of an ordinary family struck by divorce and financial collapse when they come across a car loaded with money. 

The story unfolds as the family crosses paths with a powerful drug organization, and in order to escape from the drug mafia, they must unite together.


Watch the trailer:



4. Little Women (K-Drama)

Set in the modern day over 1800s South Korea, the drama is the first ever drama to be adopted by a Korean production.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's novel, the story depicts a close bond shared between three sisters who grew up in poverty. 

The plot includes them getting involved in a major incident and shows them facing off against the wealthiest family in the nation.


Watch the Trailer:



