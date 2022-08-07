 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘cost’ Johnny Depp over $50 million

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Amber Heard ‘cost’ Johnny Depp over $50 million
Amber Heard ‘cost’ Johnny Depp over $50 million

Amber Heard reportedly lost over $50 million during the course of her legal battles against Johnny Depp.

This revelation has been forward in the form of a report by the Daily Beast and according to their findings, the Aquaman star suffered a financial loss equal to almost “$47-50 million” range over a “3-5 year period”.

The major chunk of which, would have come from Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean paycheck, which he received during the course of their legal proceedings.

Per unsealed documents from the court, Amber “walked away from tens of millions of dollars” despite it being a “community property asset.”

The Daily Beast also noted that the main reason divorce details were retracted from the public domain during the trail was because the actress refused the payment at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner
Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus
Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama
Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her
Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew

Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew
Zac Efron lands in trouble after shooting ad with a captive bear

Zac Efron lands in trouble after shooting ad with a captive bear
Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report
Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles

Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles
Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits

Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits
Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’

Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’
How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?

How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?
'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham

'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham

Latest

view all