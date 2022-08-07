 
'Isolated' Prince Harry 'has no one' in 'Montecito luxury prison'

‘Isolated’ Prince Harry ‘has no one’ in ‘Montecito luxury prison’
Prince Harry’s luxury abode has reportedly become his own prison as the Duke lives without any family or friends in another country.

Celebrity and gossip columnist, Perez Hilton made this shocking revelation.

According to a report by Express he was quoted saying, “Harry has no family here in Montecito. He has no lifelong friends in Montecito.”

At the end of the day, “He has new friends, he hobnobs with David Foster and with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and with Ellen… I’m sure and with Oprah down the street.

“But he’s in the honeymoon phase of moving,” at the moment. “And that’s all fun now… and his children are still very young.”

Before concluding Perez pointed out, “I would think eventually there might come a time when he would want his children to have a meaningful relationship with his family.”

