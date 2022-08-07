 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans
Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans

Prince Charles paid a tribute to Jamaicans on the occasion of the country’s Diamond Jubilee.

Weighing on the British relationship with Jamaica, Charles said that it has been "forged through the centuries, and continues to be strengthened by the myriad connections between our people".

"The contribution of Jamaicans to the life of this country has been immeasurable,” the royal stated in his message.

"The United Kingdom owes a profound debt of gratitude to the many Jamaicans who proudly served in the British armed forces in the First and Second World Wars, and to those who, in 1948, sailed on the HMT Empire Windrush from Jamaica to the United Kingdom to help us rebuild our country from the ravages of war.

"The 800 Jamaicans who arrived in the Windrush have come to symbolise a whole generation,” he continued.

"Their courage, ingenuity and determination, and that of their children and grandchildren, continues to shape and enrich our communities and our society.

"To mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush pioneers, and those who arrived in subsequent vessels, I have commissioned portraits of some of their number who came from across the Caribbean to start a new life here.”

Charles further added: “My hope is to use this project to honour and further celebrate that very special generation, and to ensure that all they did for this country is forever understood and appreciated.

"Today, the Jamaican diaspora remains a vibrant, well-loved and respected part of our society.

"Its influence is felt in every area of our public life, across all aspects of our culture, and in every sector of our economy. We are a stronger, more dynamic society as a result."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle
Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked
David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning
Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why
Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’

Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’
BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday

BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday
Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner
Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus
Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama
Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell

Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell
Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Latest

view all