Monday Aug 08 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton's third secret home

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s third secret home unearthed

Duke of Cambridge Prince William’s secret gift from great-grandmother, the Queen Mother has been revealed.

According to a report by My London News, Queen Elizabeth’s mother gifted Prince William a beautiful three-bedroom cottage on the Balmoral Estate called Tam-Na-Ghar.

The Queen Mother had gifted the secret cottage to future king shortly before her death in 2002.

The cottage, which is located close to future king Prince Charles’ home Birkhall, is considered third home of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The report further said Prince William and Kate Middleton have enjoyed some of their ‘happiest times’ at Tam-Na-Ghar when they began dating.

They royal couple reportedly also spent a summer holiday at the cottage with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2019.

William and Kate Middleton also own two other residences that are Kensington Palace, London and Anmer Hall, Sandringham Estate.

