Monday Aug 08 2022
Sam Asghari tells Britney Spears' ex Kevin to keep 'my wife's name out your mouth'

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Sam Asghari lashed out at Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline as he told him to keep his “wife’s name” out of his mouth after the former backup dancer said that her sons have decided not to meet her.

Federline said in a recent interview with Daily Mail that his sons, Sean and Jayden, whom he shares with the Toxic singer, not want to see her because of the explicit photos of herself she posts online.

"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding," he told the outlet.

He added that he has a hard time explaining to his sons why their mother chose to share her nude images on Instagram, saying that he tells them that it’s “just another way she tries to express herself."

"But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," he further shared.

However, Spears’ hubby gave Federline a befitting reply as he wrote on his stories that there is “no validity” to Federline’s statement while adding that making such comments publically is “irresponsible.”

"To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt which is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap,” Asghari penned.

"The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realise the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model," he added.

"Kevin's gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife.

"His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year Cship and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well,” the aspiring actor continued.

"Things that are now considered Normal issues and behaviour easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence.

"Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefitting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job," he shared.

After four hours, Asghari uploaded another story in which he wrote, "I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved.”

"But for now: Keep my wife's name.....out your mouth,” he ended his message.

