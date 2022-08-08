 
Monday Aug 08 2022
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial set to return on TV in ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial set to return on TV in ‘Law & Order: SVU’
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial set to return on TV in ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive defamation trial made headlines across the globe due to its televised court hearings.

Now, the high-profile – sensational trial is set to return to TV screens in the new season of NBC’s long-running crime series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

New set pictures reveal that the cast is working on an upcoming episode in New York City, which seemingly recreates the Heard-Depp trial.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial set to return on TV in ‘Law & Order: SVU’

In the photos, Det. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is also seen exiting a courtroom accompanying a female celebrity, played by Julia Goldani Telles.

The two are surrounded by a big crowd of fans holding placards – ‘Team Austin’ and ‘Team Kelsey’ and also ‘I Stand With Austin', some in support of Kelsey (apparently the celebrity’s name), others supporting Austin (presumably her ex).

Furthermore, details about the storyline of the upcoming episodes have yet to be revealed. The episode will be seen when the 24th season of Law & Order: SVU returns this September.

