 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Charles and Camilla reinforce their royal positions with major change

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Charles and Camilla reinforce their royal positions with major change
Charles and Camilla reinforce their royal positions with major change

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla seemingly reinforced their royal positions as the future King and Queen Consort made major social media change.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall remain active on social media just like the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The future King often puts his personal side on display with messages on Ramadan, Anzac Day and other occasions.

However, it was recently noticed that the royal couple’s Instagram, Clarence House made a significant change in its description.

Their usual bio, which read: “The official Instagram account of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall” now included: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall”.

As pointed out by Woman and Home magazine, “The new line, complete with the formal capitalized ‘The’ before both titles highlights the official nature of the account and reinforces their significant positions within the extended Royal Family.”

More From Entertainment:

Madonna wishes to collaborate with Britney Spears: ‘Really been pushing for it’

Madonna wishes to collaborate with Britney Spears: ‘Really been pushing for it’
Prince Harry's book could be upstaged by three new bombshells about royal family

Prince Harry's book could be upstaged by three new bombshells about royal family
Meghan Markle ‘went forensic’ on Prince Harry’s background

Meghan Markle ‘went forensic’ on Prince Harry’s background
Britney Spears’ ex Kevin has no problem if his sons want to reconcile with Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin has no problem if his sons want to reconcile with Jamie Spears

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial set to return on TV in ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial set to return on TV in ‘Law & Order: SVU’
Sofia Vergara sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Sofia Vergara sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Meghan Markle displays ‘similar’ traits to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle displays ‘similar’ traits to Princess Diana
Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’

Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with another glimpse at daughter Malti Marie: Pic

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with another glimpse at daughter Malti Marie: Pic
Prince Harry blasted for ‘insulting’ an entire industry

Prince Harry blasted for ‘insulting’ an entire industry
Health experts reflect on Marilyn Monroe’s mental health and addiction

Health experts reflect on Marilyn Monroe’s mental health and addiction
Sam Asghari tells Britney Spears’ ex Kevin to keep ‘my wife’s name out your mouth’

Sam Asghari tells Britney Spears’ ex Kevin to keep ‘my wife’s name out your mouth’

Latest

view all