 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble: pics

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Ben Affleck is once again breaking the internet with his jaw-dropping pictures.

The Deep Water star appeared to be in high spirits when he was spotted swinging by a gas station in Beverly Hills to pick up a few items.

The 49-year-old actor was not alone in fact his ten-year-old son, Samuel accompanied him as they ran a couple Sunday errands together.

The Gone Girl actor who is followed by millions of people across the world recently returned from an extravagant honeymoon with his new wife Jennifer Lopez, 53.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Ben kept his look simple and comfortable for his errand run he donned a simple white, short-sleeved T-shirt to stay cool during the hot summer day. He added a pair of blue jeans to complete his ensemble.

His son followed his father's style, also wearing jeans and a simple, printed T-shirt during the day.

Ben returned to sunny Los Angeles while his new bride, Jennifer, remained abroad in Europe, following their romantic honeymoon in Paris. 


More From Entertainment:

John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news

John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news
How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos
Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?

Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?
Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics

Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics
Renée Zellweger reveals she feels comfortable to embrace ageing

Renée Zellweger reveals she feels comfortable to embrace ageing
Khloé Kardashians showers love on daughter True Thompson after welcoming son

Khloé Kardashians showers love on daughter True Thompson after welcoming son
Kate Middleton stuns a little girl with her reaction for inviting Prince George to birthday party

Kate Middleton stuns a little girl with her reaction for inviting Prince George to birthday party
Johnny Depp shares rare backstage glimpse from Paris gigs, ‘Fearless yet human’

Johnny Depp shares rare backstage glimpse from Paris gigs, ‘Fearless yet human’
Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in cropped sweater

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in cropped sweater

Latest

view all