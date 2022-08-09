'B-list' actress Meghan Markle aimed to become 'super power' with royals

Meghan Markle had ambitious plans to take royals on an 'international level' with her part-time position.

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex, royal expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel said: "Harry and Meghan had this super plan, this half in and half out, sort of, plan.

"The background to that was Meghan, as ever, she truly believed that this would elevate the British monarchy onto new level, an international level where people would genuinely think, you know, they're a super power, a brand new league of their own."

He added: "On paper, some of her ideas did look quite good.

"I've been privy enough to see some of them."

Mr Sean added: "You see, it's the monarchy and they have spend over a thousand years putting their own brand together.



"[This] certainly wasn't going to change it in 10 minutes, on the arrival of some, sort of, B-list actress from a cable TV soap."

Meghan and Harry left the UK in 2020 after quitting their position as senior royals. The couple now lives in California.