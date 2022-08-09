Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work

Queen Elizabeth apparently wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work.

According to People magazine, Queen Elizabeth, who wanted a stable relationship for her grandson, was happy to have Kate marry William.

However, the now Duchess of Cambridge reportedly “had tea with ladies-in-waiting and briefings from private secretaries” before she officially became a member of the royal family.

The source told the magazine: “People wanted it to work. And everyone has been rewarded with [the couple’s] efforts.”

"Hearing from the Queen that you’re doing a really good job, along with getting support from your husband — you grow in confidence,” the royal insider told the publication.

Meanwhile, biographer Sally Bedell Smith lauded the Duchess as she said: “Catherine has learned by observing. She knows what resonates. She will have absorbed a lot from this Queen.”