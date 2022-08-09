 
Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work

Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work

Queen Elizabeth apparently wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work.

According to People magazine, Queen Elizabeth, who wanted a stable relationship for her grandson, was happy to have Kate marry William.

However, the now Duchess of Cambridge reportedly “had tea with ladies-in-waiting and briefings from private secretaries” before she officially became a member of the royal family.

The source told the magazine: “People wanted it to work. And everyone has been rewarded with [the couple’s] efforts.”

"Hearing from the Queen that you’re doing a really good job, along with getting support from your husband — you grow in confidence,” the royal insider told the publication.

Meanwhile, biographer Sally Bedell Smith lauded the Duchess as she said: “Catherine has learned by observing. She knows what resonates. She will have absorbed a lot from this Queen.”

