Tuesday Aug 09 2022
Kim Kardashian focuses on work to move on from breakup with Pete Davidson?

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Kim Kardashian is back to work, just a few days after her shocking split from Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old TV star and socialite began dating the Saturday Night Live comedian in October, with the actor tattooing her name on his body to show his love for her. But after nine months together, the couple has decided to call it quits and will now "just be friends."

Amid this, Kim turned to the photo-video sharing app and shared glimpses from her new venture as she has joined forced to collaborate on a new wireless earbud collection.

While Kim gets back to business, her ex Pete Davidson has been seeing a therapist for 'trauma therapy' after months of online harassment from Kanye West over his relationship with Kim.

A source told People on Monday: 'He has been in trauma therapy in large part [due to Kanye].

The insider added: '[Pete] has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship...

'Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.

Kim and Pete split last week after struggling to make their schedules and the distance work as he is currently filming in Australia.

The couple had been dating for nine months after their romance began in October 2021 off the back of Kim hosting Saturday Night Live.


