Tom Cruise and ‘Mission Impossible’ director reportedly working on three new films

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise continues to smash box office records with his latest blockbuster release Top Gun: Maverick.

In the meantime, the Jack Reacher star, 60, has collaborated with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for another trio of upcoming films after finishing the shoot for Mission: Impossible 8.

As per details, the upcoming projects include a movie-musical Cruise has long craved, a new action franchise, and also a spin-off of Tropic Thunder’s character Les Grossman.

According to Deadline, the Vanilla Sky star has “long been interested in doing a musical.” Rumors are making rounds that the movie-musical will star Cruise co-starring Lady Gaga, who performed the Berlin-esque anthem Hold My Hand for the high-flying action Maverick.

Meanwhile, Cruise and McQuarrie are shooting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, as the War of the Worlds actor was clicked recently in the UK's Lake District performing another death-defying M:I stunt, called "speed flying".

Mission: Impossible 7 hits theatre screens in the US on July 14, 2023, Mission: Impossible 8 is slated to release on June 28, 2024.