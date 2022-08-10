 
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
BTS's 'Proof' marks 8th Week On Billboard 200

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

BTS is continuing its strong game on various Billboard charts.

According to Soompi, BTS's anthology album Proof ranked No.62 on Billboard for the week ending on August 13, which ranks the most popular album in the United States.

Proof has been on the chart for eight consecutive weeks while notably being in the top 70 despite being released in June.

The album has also marked its place at No. 53 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, while BTS ranked at No. 83 on the Artist 100.

BTS's famous 2020 song Dynamite also made it to No. 100 on Billboard's Global 200, setting a record for the song to complete 100 weeks on the chart.

Apart from BTS's group success, its member Jungkook has also extended his streak on the Hot 100 with his collaboration with Charlie Puth in Left and Right.

The collab track is ranked at No.57, following its sixth week on Billboard's Hot 100 while being at No. 29 on the Global 200, No. 40 on the Radio Songs chart, and No. 38 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

