 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab
Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab

Music icon Beyoncé has expressed her gratitude towards Madonna for her iconic collaborator in ‘The Queens Remix‘ of ‘Break My Soul‘.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Partition singer, 40, posted a picture of a heartfelt note and a bouquet of flowers to Madonna.

She wrote, “Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.”

Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab

The note continued, “Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”

Madonna thanked Queen B for the gift, writing, "thank you!! from one to another . I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce .”

Just a week ago, Beyoncé released the latest remix of Break My Soul, the lead single from her seventh studio album Renaissance.

The latest song pays tribute to legendary Black female artists including Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, as well as iconic ballroom houses including the House of Aviance and the House of Xtravaganza.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter loves being a ‘big sister’ to baby brother, says source

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter loves being a ‘big sister’ to baby brother, says source
Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider

Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider
Lady Gaga speaks out for gay marriage and abortion rights at US tour opener gig

Lady Gaga speaks out for gay marriage and abortion rights at US tour opener gig
Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’

Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’
Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino on infamous Oscar slap: ‘Couldn’t make sense of it’

Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino on infamous Oscar slap: ‘Couldn’t make sense of it’
Raymond Briggs, the creator of The Snowman, passes away at 88

Raymond Briggs, the creator of The Snowman, passes away at 88
Pete Davidson wanted to propose Kim Kardashian for marriage: ‘Too needy’

Pete Davidson wanted to propose Kim Kardashian for marriage: ‘Too needy’
Johnny Depp features in new Dior video as he continues to be face of Sauvage

Johnny Depp features in new Dior video as he continues to be face of Sauvage

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to ex-Anne Heche’s car crash, ‘ I don’t want anyone to be hurt’

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to ex-Anne Heche’s car crash, ‘ I don’t want anyone to be hurt’

Latest

view all