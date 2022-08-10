Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan revealing her crush on him

Sara Ali Khan recently admitted on 'Koffee With Karan' that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda

When Vijay Deverakonda was asked recently about Sara Ali Khan's desire to date him, he responded with a hilarious reply saying that he is a better actor than she is.



In her latest appearance on Koffee with Karan, the host Karan Johar asked Sara to name one person she would like to date, upon which, Sara named the Liger star Vijay.

Vijay then reacted to Sara's comments and was quoted by ETimes as saying, "Okay, but I am a better actor. I texted her (Sara). It is so sweet of her to have said that."

When asked if he would really like to date her, Vijay said, “I can't even say the word 'relationship' well. How can I be in one?”

Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan last month with Janhvi Kapoor where she took Vijay's name after some hesitation as the boy she would like to date.