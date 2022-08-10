 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan revealing her crush on him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Sara Ali Khan recently admitted on Koffee With Karan that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda
Sara Ali Khan recently admitted on 'Koffee With Karan' that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda

When Vijay Deverakonda was asked recently about Sara Ali Khan's desire to date him, he responded with a hilarious reply saying that he is a better actor than she is.

In her latest appearance on Koffee with Karan, the host Karan Johar asked Sara to name one person she would like to date, upon which, Sara named the Liger star Vijay.

Vijay then reacted to Sara's comments and was quoted by ETimes as saying, "Okay, but I am a better actor. I texted her (Sara). It is so sweet of her to have said that."

When asked if he would really like to date her, Vijay said, “I can't even say the word 'relationship' well. How can I be in one?”

Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan last month with Janhvi Kapoor where she took Vijay's name after some hesitation as the boy she would like to date.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt for ‘embracing motherhood at young age’

Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt for ‘embracing motherhood at young age’
Kartik Aryan says people didn’t know him for years after ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’

Kartik Aryan says people didn’t know him for years after ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her Italy vacation with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her Italy vacation with Ranbir Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan confirmed to have special cameo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed to have special cameo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Sadaf Kanwal gives birth to baby girl with hubby Shehroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal gives birth to baby girl with hubby Shehroz Sabzwari

Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot

Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot
Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail

Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail
Akshay Kumar promises to snub 'filthy' films in his career

Akshay Kumar promises to snub 'filthy' films in his career
Amitabh Bachan shares a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai

Amitabh Bachan shares a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai
Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire on 'Koffee With Karan' deemed as 'one of the worst'

Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire on 'Koffee With Karan' deemed as 'one of the worst'

Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role in film career

Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role in film career
Aamir Khan is in no rush to release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on OTT

Aamir Khan is in no rush to release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on OTT

Latest

view all