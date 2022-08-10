 
entertainment
Prince Harry and Kate Middleton planning reunion in US later this year?

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are said to be in talks to plan a reunion between Harry and Prince William later this year, as per a source quoted by Closer magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to travel to the US in December for the Earthshot Prize, and while it has been reported that chances of them meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain low, new reports suggest otherwise.

As per the source: “Kate is looking to get the two brothers together when they're all on US soil later this year, if not sooner.”

The insider went on to suggest that Prince Harry has also been ‘receptive’ to the idea of meeting with his brother Prince William and Kate once they’re in the US.

The source also added that the question remains whether Prince William will be willing to reunite with Harry.

“Provided Harry's book isn't too hurtful towards the monarchy – and there's optimism that it's been toned down significantly since the original drafts – then William could, with encouragement from Kate, look to build bridges with his brother and put the past behind them,” the source suggested. 

