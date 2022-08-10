Amanda Seyfried regrets filming ‘inappropriate scenes’ as a teenager

 
Amanda Seyfried dished on the dark side of the Hollywood in her recent interview.

Speaking to Porter magazine, The Dropout actress revealed about her “difficult memories” she had from the starting of her acting career.

The Mamma Mia! star claimed that she was being put into uncomfortable situations on movie sets, and even forced to do “nude scenes” as a teenager.

The reason, Seyfried, agreed to do those scenes because of the fear of losing her job.

The Blonde beauty first appeared in Mean Girls in 2004 when she was 19 as well as in Veronica Mars in the same year.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she remarked.

“Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why,” quipped the Chloe actress.

Seyfried also recalled watching HBO’s 2008 series Big Love with her parents and was “horrified” to see herself on the screen filming ‘inappropriate intimate scenes’.

“I was sitting there watching and all of a sudden, it cut to a scene where two people are having sex, and it’s me! Having sex! I just thought, ‘No, no, no!’” stated the 36-year-old.

“It was so much more graphic than I remembered. I was horrified,” she added.

