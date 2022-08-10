Jennifer Lopez cuts chic figure in cropped workout top as she heads to dance class

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as ever while stepping outside in the summer heat to head to a dance studio in Los Angeles earlier on Tuesday.

Lopez, who recently embraced her newlywed status kept her look simple and casual, donning leggings and a cropped top.

The Marry Me actress has been keeping busy following her return to sunny LA after staying behind in Europe for work following her honeymoon with 49-year-old, Ben Affleck.

The stylish beauty finalized her sunny day outfit with a pair of form-fitting black leggings, showcasing her fit physique.

The If You Had My Love singer added a long-sleeved, black cropped top, flashing a glimpse of her toned abs.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The hard-working entertainer accessorized her look with a pair of large, gold-hooped earrings. However, she also made sure to throw on a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright sun.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker appeared to be in very high spirits since her return from Europe after her lavish honeymoon with Ben, with some of their respective children tagging along.



