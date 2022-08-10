Prince Andrew’s payout to accuser Virginia Giuffre unearthed

 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Prince Andrew’s secret payout number to his accuser Virginia Giuffre has finally been unearthed.

An inside source close to The Sun brought this claim forward only recently.

The source began by highlighting the actual number Giuffre was handed for her silence over the lawsuit matter.

File Footage

The inside source was quoted as saying, “It was thought and widely reported, that Virginia got a settlement of £ 12 million from Andrew, but that’s not right.

“It was far less than that, as low as £3million. No doubt this will have influenced the conditions of the agreement that she was prepared to sign.”

