Wednesday Aug 10 2022
Meghan Markle ‘ruining’ reconciliations by playing ‘victim card’: ‘Too late now’

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Meghan Markle accused of deepening the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William with her ‘victim card’

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower issued this claim against the Duchess of Sussex.

According to the Daily Star, Mr Bower blames Meghan for ruining Prince Harry and Prince William’s chances at reconciliation by playing the victim card.

He even went as far as to note that Prince Harry was made to believe all staff complaints were “outrageous” and “issued just to undermine her.”

Mr Bower also told the publication, "At the heart of their divergence was Meghan’s unwillingness to be part of a team. There was no intimacy.”

This allegation comes shortly after he shared similar sentiments to Express UK and claimed, “The problem was we had an established team of three (Harry, Kate and William) taking on a fourth member in Meghan.”

“The Royal Foundation was clearly a much-cherished long-term project of Kate and William’s, with both offering strong signals of support and loyalty to one another as they spoke.”

